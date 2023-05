Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Evans Adhesive Corp. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Scolinos, Sheldon & Nevell on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after being instructed to call out of work following an exposure to COVID-19. The case is 5:23-cv-00978, Scott v. Evans Adhesive Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 30, 2023, 8:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Nathanel Scott

defendants

Evans Adhesive Corporation

defendant counsels

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA