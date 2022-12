Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on Friday removed a lawsuit against US Foods Holding, a supplier for food and kitchen instruments to restaurants nationwide, and DM Trans LLC to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Baxter Law Firm on behalf of Mildred Scott. The case is 4:22-cv-01293, Scott v. DM Trans LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 30, 2022, 7:55 PM