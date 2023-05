Who Got The Work

D. Patrick Kasson and Mackenzie P. Malone of Reminger have entered appearances for the City of Galion in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed March 29 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law on behalf of a former 9-1-1 dispatcher who claims that she was subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Esque Fleming, is 1:23-cv-00668, Scott v. City of Galion et al.

Ohio

May 13, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela Scott

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

City of Galion

Marc Rodriguez

defendant counsels

Reminger

Baker Dublikar Beck Wiley Mathews

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination