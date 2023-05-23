Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Catholic Charities and Community Services of the Archdiocese of Denver to Colorado District Court. The complaint, for claims arising over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages and violation of the Healthy Families and Workplace Act, was filed by Riley Law on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-01296, Scott v. Catholic Charities and Community Services of the Archdiocese of Denver Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 23, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Laura Scott

defendants

Catholic Charities and Community Services of the Archdiocese of Denver Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations