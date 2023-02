Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Weil Gotshal & Manges on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Apple to District of Columbia District Court. The suit alleges that due to a defect in the 2018-2020 Macbook Pro, opening and closing the laptop eventually causes the display and camera to fail. The complaint was filed by Migliaccio & Rathod. The case is 1:23-cv-00475, Scott v. Apple Inc.