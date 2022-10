New Suit

Adventist Health Bakersfield and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by prisoner Floyd Scott, whose knee injury was allegedly untreated by the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01334, Scott v. Adventist Health Bakersfield et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 19, 2022, 8:31 PM