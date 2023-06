New Suit - Contract

Butler Snow filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of Scott Johnson Specialty Services. The complaint takes aim at Komatsu Financial. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00062, Scott Johnson Specialty Services, LLC v. Komatsu Financial Limited Partnership.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 16, 2023, 8:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Scott Johnson Specialty Services, LLC

Butler Snow

defendants

Komatsu Financial Limited Partnership

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract