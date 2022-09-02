Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kaempfer Crowell removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Stephen Hurst, Carey Turnbull and other defendants to Nevada District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on behalf of Scott Freeman, arises from an agreement between Freeman and Hurst to form Savant, an R&D company focused on incorporating psilocybin, LSD and other psychoactive medicines into mental health treatment. The complaint alleges that after Savant purchased shares of psychedelic company MindMed, Hurst and defendant Carey Turnbull carried out a scheme to exercise control over MindMed through their own separate companies at the expense of Freeman and other members of Savant. The case is 2:22-cv-01433, Freeman et al. v. Hurst et al.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 8:12 PM