Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against PHH Mortgage and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, alleging fraud and wrongful disclosure, was filed pro se by Mary Scott-Everett. The case is 1:22-cv-12121, Scott-Everett v. PHH Mortgage LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 14, 2022, 5:17 PM