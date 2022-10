Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duane Morris on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank National Association, as trustee for Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Eunice James-Scott and Michael David Scott. The case is 1:22-cv-11744, Scott et al v. US Bank National Association, as Trustee for Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2004-AR7 (U.S. Bank).