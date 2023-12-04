Cari K. Dawson and Daniella P. Main of Alston & Bird have stepped in to represent State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed Oct. 18 in Illinois Central District Court by Berger Montague and the Consumer Protection Firm, arises from an Aug. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade, is 1:23-cv-01392, Scott et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.
Insurance
December 04, 2023, 10:08 AM