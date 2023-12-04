Who Got The Work

Cari K. Dawson and Daniella P. Main of Alston & Bird have stepped in to represent State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed Oct. 18 in Illinois Central District Court by Berger Montague and the Consumer Protection Firm, arises from an Aug. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade, is 1:23-cv-01392, Scott et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 04, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Helen Probst Scott

Malcolm Scott

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

The Consumer Protection Firm

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct