Who Got The Work

Robert W. Cassot of Morrison Mahoney has entered an appearance for Old County Senior Living, a member managed entity, and other defendants in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, which seeks to inspect corporate records, was filed Dec. 29 in Connecticut District Court by Aeton Law Partners and GrumerLaw on behalf of Don Scott. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea, is 3:22-cv-01656, Scott et al v. Old County Senior Living LLC et al.

Health Care

January 31, 2023, 7:36 AM