Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against school bus company First Student Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Thierman Buck LLP and Stephan Zouras LLP on behalf of current and former school bus drivers for the defendant who claim they were required to do unpaid pre-shift and post-shift work. The case is 3:22-cv-05057, Scott et al v. First Student, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 06, 2022, 7:34 PM