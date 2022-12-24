New Suit - Consumer Class Action

DMP Color, seller of dpHue brand dry shampoo, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which claims that the defendant's dry shampoo products contain dangerously high levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene, is backed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Bursor & Fisher; and Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07236, Scott et al v. Dmp Color, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 24, 2022, 9:22 AM