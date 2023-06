Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plauché Maselli Parkerson on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot and Ariens Co. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from injuries caused by an allegedly defective Ariens Ikon XD 52x52 lawn mower, was filed by the Khan Law Firm on behalf of J. B. Scott and Victoria Scott. The case is 2:23-cv-02169, Scott et al v. Ariens Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 23, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

J. B. Scott

Victoria Scott

defendants

Home Depot USA Inc

Ariens Company

defendant counsels

Plauche Maselli Parkerson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims