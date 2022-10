New Suit

Ropes & Gray filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Scott & White Health Plan d/b/a Baylor Scott & White Health Plan. The complaint, over Medicare reimbursement, pursues claims against U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03202, Scott & White Health Plan v. Becerra.

Health Care

October 20, 2022, 5:29 AM