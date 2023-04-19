Scott + Scott Files Data Breach Class Action Against Merritt...

News From Law.com

Scott + Scott filed a data-breach class action against Merritt Healthcare Holdings LLC in Connecticut District Court. The complaint alleged Merritt failed to implement adequate data security measures. Spotted on Law.com Radar: According to notice letters sent by Merritt to State Attorneys General and victims of the breach, the data breach happened between July 30 2022 and Aug. 25, 2022, the complaint said. The data breach exposed the private information of 77,258 people, according to the complaint.

April 19, 2023, 2:13 PM

