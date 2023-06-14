New Suit - Immigration

Harris Beach and Green & Spiegel filed a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday in New York Northern District Court. The court case, brought on behalf of clothing retailer ScotlandShop USA Inc. and its owner Anna White, challenges UCIS’ denial of White’s petition for non-immigrant worker status. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00703, Scotlandshop USA, Inc. et al v. US Citizenship and Immigration Services et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2023, 9:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Anna White

ScotlandShop USA, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Harris Beach

defendants

Mary Elizabeth Brennan Seng

Ur M. Jaddou

US Citizenship and Immigration Services

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision