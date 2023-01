Who Got The Work

Armstrong Teasdale partner Travis R. Kearbey has entered an appearance for Huttig Building Products in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 22 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Restovich & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that the defendant failed to address reports of sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Catherine D Perry, is 4:22-cv-01250, Scotino v. Huttig Building Products, Inc.

Missouri

January 07, 2023, 8:17 PM