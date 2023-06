Removed To Federal Court

Hertz Global Holdings on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by James Hawkins APLC, accuses the defendant of failing to compensate employees for overtime hours. Hertz is represented by Husch Blackwell. The case is 2:23-cv-01197, Sconce v. The Hertz Corp.

Automotive

June 22, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Kyle Sconce

Plaintiffs

James Hawkins Aplc

defendants

The Hertz Corporation

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination