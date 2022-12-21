New Suit

Rebecca Scofield, a University of Idaho professor, filed a defamation lawsuit against Ashley Guillard on Wednesday in Idaho District Court in connection with an ongoing investigation into the murders of four university students. According to the complaint, Guillard posted a series of TikTok videos accusing Scofield of participating in the murders based on an alleged romantic involvement with one of the victims. The complaint was filed by Stoel Rives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00521, Scofield v. Guillard.

Education

December 21, 2022, 9:06 PM