Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Roland T. Nagle on behalf of a former employee, who contends he was wrongfully terminated after an unprovoked attack by a coworker and has also been denied disability payments. The case is 2:23-cv-01940, Scioscia v. Walmart Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 05, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

David Scioscia

defendants

Walmart Corp.

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Buchanan Ingersoll & Roney PC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation