Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Financial Group subsidiary Great American Insurance Company to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by JT Law Firm on behalf of Scion Hotels LLC, doing business as Holiday Inn Newark Airport. The case is 1:22-cv-05034, Scion Hotels LLC D/B/A Holiday Inn Newark Airport v. Great American Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 4:48 PM