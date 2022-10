Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Monday removed a lawsuit against Navient, the U.S. Department of Education and other defendants to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, over alleged discrimination based on learning disabilities, was filed pro se by Catherine J. Scillia. The case is 3:22-cv-01257, Scillia v. American Education Services et al.

Government

October 10, 2022, 12:13 PM