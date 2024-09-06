Scientist, Scholar, Lawyer: Remembering Blank Romes First Ge...

News From Law.com

William Roberts, Blank Rome's first general counsel and founder of the firm's Office of General Counsel, died Aug. 30 at the age of 79 following a brief illness. Roberts, joined Blank Rome, then known as Blank Rome Comisky & McCauley, in 1972 as an associate after clerkships in both federal and state court. From there, he became a partner in the firm's litigation department with a broad array of expertise, including cases involving antitrust issues, international cartels, defamation, legal malpractice, and federal campaign finance law, before taking up his general counsel position in 2009.

September 06, 2024