Scientific Lab Behind Dozens of Product Recalls Under the Mi...

Last fall, Unilever United States Inc. recalled lots of its dry shampoo products, sold under several brands, including Suave and Dove, after its testing revealed potentially elevated amounts of the benzene carcinogen. Still, lawsuits followed, and Unilever said it planned to challenge the science – specifically, an independent laboratory's report released days after its recalls that found "high levels of benzene" in a host of other dry shampoo products. The lab, Valisure, included its findings in a citizen petition filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

January 30, 2023, 6:45 AM