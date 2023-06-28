New Suit - Contract

Summit Materials, a construction materials company, and Florida Stone Products were sued for breach of contract on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on behalf of SCI Materials, accuses the defendants of failing to make earnout payments to the plaintiff in connection with an asset purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01203, SCI Materials LLC v. Summit Materials LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 28, 2023, 5:49 PM

