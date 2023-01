New Suit - Consumer

Comerica Bank was sued on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Loker Law and the Law Office of Albert R. Limberg on behalf of Elizabeth Schweitzer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00085, Schweitzer v. Comerica Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 06, 2023, 7:02 PM