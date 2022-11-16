New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nissan USA was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over telematics systems installed in certain Nissan and Infiniti branded vehicles. The suit, brought by Sanford Heisler Sharp, contends that the class vehicles' internet-enabled features are only compatible with 3G networks and became worthless after AT&T's 3G phase out in 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00933, Schwarz v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Automotive

November 16, 2022, 6:56 PM