Who Got The Work

Amy R. Turci, Merry E. Lindberg and Andrew E. Underkofler of FordHarrison have stepped in to defend Walmart in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 22 in Florida Middle District Court by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that she was passed over for promotion in favor of a younger, non-Jewish employee after requesting days off to observe the Jewish high holidays. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:22-cv-02178, Schwartz v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.