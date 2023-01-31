Who Got The Work

Robert L. Burns, Tyler E. Cragg and Kyle Lachmund from Richards, Layton & Finger have entered appearances for smart locks systems provider Latch Inc. and its board of directors in a pending securities class action over the company's de-SPAC merger with TS Innovations Acquisitions Corp. The action, filed Jan. 11 in Delaware District Court by deLeeuw Law and Fishman Haygood, accuses the defendants of filing materially false and misleading statements in connection with the merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00027, Schwartz v. Latch, Inc. et al.

Technology

January 31, 2023, 7:29 AM