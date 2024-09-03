Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partners Elizabeth M. Chiarello and Sean A. Commons have entered appearances for personal-care product company Beiersdorf in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed July 19 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron, accuses the defendant of misleading consumers by selling Aquafor products for baby, children and adults using the same exact formula and ingredients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:24-cv-04394, Schwartz v. Beiersdorf, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 03, 2024, 4:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Schwartz

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Ronald A. Marron, Aplc

Law Offices Of Ronald A. Marron

Defendants

Beiersdorf, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

Nature of Claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct