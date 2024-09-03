Sidley Austin partners Elizabeth M. Chiarello and Sean A. Commons have entered appearances for personal-care product company Beiersdorf in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed July 19 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron, accuses the defendant of misleading consumers by selling Aquafor products for baby, children and adults using the same exact formula and ingredients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:24-cv-04394, Schwartz v. Beiersdorf, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 03, 2024, 4:25 AM