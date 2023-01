Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Affirm, a point-of-sale microlender that offers installment loans to retail shoppers, to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff, who contends that Affirm continues to fail to report that he has satisfactorily paid in full a loan for over $200. The case is 2:23-cv-00149, Schwartz v. Affirm, Inc.

Fintech

January 13, 2023, 5:20 AM