New Suit

TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, and Homegoods Inc. were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Townsley Law Firm and the Delphin Law Offices on behalf of Lee Schwalben and Michelle Hurley Schwalben. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00213, Schwalben et al v. Homegoods Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 17, 2023, 4:17 PM