Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against restaurant chain Twin Peaks and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Valiente Mott on behalf of Frank Schurr, whose pot roast meal allegedly contained a metal brush wire which became lodged in his tongue. The case is 2:22-cv-01759, Schurr v. Twin Restaurant LV-1 LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 19, 2022, 8:45 PM