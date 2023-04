New Suit - Employment

Tyson Foods was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action was brought by the Law Office of Jason R. Craddock on behalf of a former forklift driver who claims that he was terminated after requesting a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-50147, Schuring v. Tyson Foods.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 26, 2023, 5:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Brian Schuring

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Jason R. Craddock

defendants

Tyson Foods

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation