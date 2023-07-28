Fresenius, a German pharmaceutical company, was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit accuses Fresenius of failing to pay the class members all wages owed and failing to provide meal breaks. The suit was filed by Bruckner Burch PLLC; Anderson Alexander PLLC; Fitapelli & Schaffer; and Josephson Dunlap LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05731, Schuman v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 28, 2023, 6:40 PM