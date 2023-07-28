New Suit - Employment Class Action

Fresenius, a German pharmaceutical company, was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit accuses Fresenius of failing to pay the class members all wages owed and failing to provide meal breaks. The suit was filed by Bruckner Burch PLLC; Anderson Alexander PLLC; Fitapelli & Schaffer; and Josephson Dunlap LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05731, Schuman v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 28, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Schuman

Plaintiffs

Fitapelli & Schaffer, LLP

defendants

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches