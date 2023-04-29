New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Energizer Holdings and Walmart were slapped with an antitrust class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of Walmart direct purchasers, alleges that the defendants illegally conspired to inflate the wholesale and retail prices for disposable batteries as well as disposable-battery dominated lighting products. The suit is backed by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky; Berger Montague and Gibbs Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02093, Schuman et al v. Energizer Holding, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 29, 2023, 12:02 PM

