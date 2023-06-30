New Suit - Product Liability

Newell Brands and Sunbeam Products were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Wolpert Schreiber McDonnell on behalf of James Schulze and Jennifer Schulze, alleges that Jennifer Schulze was burned by hot coffee when a Mr. Coffee carafe fell apart from the handle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02538, Schulze et al. v. Newell Brands Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 4:32 PM

Plaintiffs

James Schulze

Jennifer Schulze

Wolpert Schreiber Mcdonnell P.C.

defendants

Newell Brands Inc.

Sunbeam Products Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims