Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Monday removed a telemarketing class action against TULA Life to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by Kuhn Raslavich. The case is 8:23-cv-01128, Schultz v. TULA Life Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 22, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Michelle Schultz

defendants

Tula Life, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract