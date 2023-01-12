New Suit - Employment

Travelers Indemnity Company was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Kessler Matura PC on behalf of veteran commercial boiler inspector John Schultz, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after returning from an approximate eight monthlong leave of absence to deal with his vestibular neuritis diagnosis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00205, Schultz v. Travelers Indemnity Company.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 6:39 AM