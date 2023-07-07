Who Got The Work

Insight Enterprises, a global information technology company supplying hardware and software services, has turned to attorney Ben Naylor of Burnsbarton PLC to fight a pending disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed May 23 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a service technician who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking a medical leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-03229, Schultz v. Insight Direct USA, Inc.

Technology

July 07, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Schultz

Plaintiffs

Alexander James Taylor

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Insight Direct USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Burnsbarton PLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination