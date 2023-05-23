Insight Enterprises, a global information technology company supplying hardware and software services, was sued Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a service technician who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03229, Schultz v. Insight Direct USA, Inc.
Technology
May 23, 2023, 1:03 PM