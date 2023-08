Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quarles & Brady on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bird Rides, an electric scooter rental company, to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Michles & Booth on behalf of Staci Schultz. The case is 3:23-cv-21301, Schultz v. Bird Rides, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 03, 2023, 3:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Staci Schultz

defendants

Bird Rides, Inc.

defendant counsels

Quarles & Brady

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims