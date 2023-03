Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed a class action against Avenue5 Residential and Enjoy! The River LLC to Washington Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Cameron Sutherland PLLC and attorney Kirk D. Miller under the Washington Residential Landlord-Tenant Act, accuses the defendants of charging late fees in breach of tenant rental agreements. The case is 2:23-cv-00088, Schultz v. Avenue5 Residential, LLC et al.

Washington

March 30, 2023, 8:39 PM

