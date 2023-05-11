New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase, Community Loan Servicing and RightPath Servicing were sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Dann Law Firm on behalf of Robert Klein and Nancy Schultz. The suit alleges that the defendants improperly claimed that a loan was due after offering an extension to the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02966, Schultz et al v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 3:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Nancy Schultz

Robert Klein

Plaintiffs

Dann Law Firm

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.,

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Community Loan Servicing, LLC

nature of claim: 890/