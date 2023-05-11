JPMorgan Chase, Community Loan Servicing and RightPath Servicing were sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Dann Law Firm on behalf of Robert Klein and Nancy Schultz. The suit alleges that the defendants improperly claimed that a loan was due after offering an extension to the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02966, Schultz et al v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 11, 2023, 3:46 PM