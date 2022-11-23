New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Peter Schultz, individually and as trustee of the Sunshine and Rain Asset Management Irrevocable Trust. The suit accuses Action Stock Transfer Company Inc. and American Battery Technology Company Inc. (ABML) of failing to remove restrictive legends from Mr. Schultz’s 3.1 million ABML shares offered in exchange for business consulting and marketing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01965, Schultz et al v. American Battery Technology Company, Inc. et al.

Business Services

November 23, 2022, 9:09 AM