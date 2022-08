Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson Coburn on Friday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Missouri Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Cason, Edgett, Mahan & Lutjen on behalf of the Estate of Valerie Jean Schultz, accuses the bank of failing to promptly liquidate the decedent's investment account leading to stock market losses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00540, Schultz Estate v. JP Morgan Securities LLC.