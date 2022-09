Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Winnebago Industries to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by the Lemon Law Group Partners on behalf of the owner of a 2022 Winnebago Travato 59GL. The case is 3:22-cv-03034, Schulman v. Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Automotive

September 15, 2022, 6:53 PM