Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed a lawsuit against Midland Credit Management to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Law Office of Emily Gomez on behalf of Thomas Schuler. The case is 2:22-cv-01454, Schuler v. Midland Credit Management, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

October 14, 2022, 1:27 PM